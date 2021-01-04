Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded Hunting from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hunting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Hunting alerts:

HNTIF opened at $2.68 on Monday. Hunting has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.