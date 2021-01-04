Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

