Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $150.19 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $31,223.79 or 0.99497143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $150.19 million and $3.18 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

