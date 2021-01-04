HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $185.70 million and approximately $118.39 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00338328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023312 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 185,578,909 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

