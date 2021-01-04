Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $405,204.47

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $405,204.47 and $28,220.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

