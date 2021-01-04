Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) received a C$4.00 price objective from National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.74% from the stock’s current price.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.53. The company had a trading volume of 947,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,683. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.49. Husky Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.74.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

