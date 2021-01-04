Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HSQVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SEB Equities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Danske downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.