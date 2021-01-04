Hydro Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $240,830.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $240,830.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00336438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, HADAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

