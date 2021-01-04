Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

HYFM stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

