Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

HYFM stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.