Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HYFM opened at $52.58 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $60.49.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.