Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 7%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 6,325,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,891,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

