HyperCash Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001973 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, EXX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,969,839 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, TOPBTC, EXX, Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Allcoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

