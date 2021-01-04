HyperDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $12,055.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00125929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00258646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00535395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00051014 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

