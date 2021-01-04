HyperQuant Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $31,969.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 113.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00313966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00516183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049829 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

