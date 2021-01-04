I/O Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,496.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $3,496.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,612,681 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

