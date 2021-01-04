IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 7.1%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 12,372,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 5,650,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

