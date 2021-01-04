Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.77

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.59, with a volume of 51347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Santander cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.