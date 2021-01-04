iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 16.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares were up 16.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 23,933,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 21,087,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.
About iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.
