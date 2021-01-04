iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 16.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares were up 16.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 23,933,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 21,087,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iBio by 591.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iBio by 5,029.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.