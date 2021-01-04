iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Down 8.1%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 1,321,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 762,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $448.75 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

