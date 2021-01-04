ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.07 Million

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $752.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $738.75 million to $780.00 million. ICON Public posted sales of $725.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ICON Public by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $194.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $215.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

