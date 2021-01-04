Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading 9.5% Higher

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 339,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 286,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDRA. ValuEngine downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $141.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

