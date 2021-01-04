IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $504.18

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $504.18 and last traded at $499.24, with a volume of 2927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.87.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.15.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

