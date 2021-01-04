iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Increases Dividend to GBX 49.40 Per Share

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IBPO stock traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 340.80 ($4.45). The company had a trading volume of 95,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.41. iEnergizer Limited has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).
iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) Company Profile
