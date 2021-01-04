IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $19.97. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp accounts for about 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 4.55% of IF Bancorp worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.