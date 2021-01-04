IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, ABCC, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $1,929.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049821 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

