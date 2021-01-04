Ignis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, Vebitcoin, STEX and Indodax. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and $3.42 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbit, Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax, Vebitcoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.