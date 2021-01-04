ILCOIN (ILC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $144,420.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $144,420.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, IDAX and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005262 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001551 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004997 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000939 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,556,361,407 coins and its circulating supply is 602,664,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Graviex, FreiExchange, IDAX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

