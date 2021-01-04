ILCOIN (ILC) Price Tops $0.0101

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.07 million and $159,218.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004985 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001617 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004864 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000990 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001048 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,556,361,407 coins and its circulating supply is 602,664,987 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

