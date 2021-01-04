ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0434 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $465,101.36 and $28,724.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000185 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 226.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,726,326 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

