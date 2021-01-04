IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have commented on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IMARA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMRA traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. 25,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,189. IMARA has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMARA

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

