Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.95

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 100208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

IMPUY has been the topic of several research reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.