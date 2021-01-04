Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,701,000 after buying an additional 149,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Incyte by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

