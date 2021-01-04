Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 195,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 541,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The firm has a market cap of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $72,047.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock worth $367,615. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

