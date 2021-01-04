India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading 7.1% Higher

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. 2,041,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,455,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of India Globalization Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

