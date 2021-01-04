Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.77

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 145373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.