Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.77

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 145373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFNNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

