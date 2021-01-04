Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,863.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $392,976.85 and $10,863.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00311536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

