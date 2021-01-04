Ink Trading Up 76% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Ink has traded 76% higher against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $476,514.13 and approximately $122,881.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00267326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00521146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050660 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

