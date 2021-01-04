INLOCK Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $13,788.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022959 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,335,944,790 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

