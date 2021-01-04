Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE IIPR opened at $183.13 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.