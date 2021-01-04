INO COIN Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00017635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $475,209.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

