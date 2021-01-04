Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 9.9%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) was up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 14,790,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 25,758,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

