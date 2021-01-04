Insider Buying: Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,096,300 shares in the company, valued at C$918,726.30.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Doug Janzen acquired 21,500 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,687.50.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Doug Janzen acquired 150,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,150.00.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.11. 31,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$12.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.