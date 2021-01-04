Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Insider Buys 2,434 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,434 shares of BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

LON:BBH opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.15. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

About BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

