Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Insider Buys 2,434 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,434 shares of BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).
LON:BBH opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.15. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).
About BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L)
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.