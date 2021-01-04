Insider Buying: e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Insider Acquires 33,417 Shares of Stock

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 33,417 shares of e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

LON ETX traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 17.20 ($0.22). The company had a trading volume of 2,352,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,093. e-therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a current ratio of 36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90.

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

