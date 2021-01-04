Insider Buying: Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Senior Officer Purchases 27,000 Shares of Stock

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Senior Officer Nadia Jordana Vattovaz purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$22,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,100 shares in the company, valued at C$41,244.

Shares of TSE FAF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.85. 188,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.22.

Get Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.