Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$12,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,310,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,600,202.04.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$6,100.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$5,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 4,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.09 per share, with a total value of C$4,360.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$6,250.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 4,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$5,200.00.

Shares of GWM traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,661. The company has a market cap of C$197.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.08. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.09.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Clarence Stream gold project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

