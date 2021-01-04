Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 855 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Henrietta Baldock acquired 904 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.12 ($2,988.14).

Shares of LGEN traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 260.70 ($3.41). The stock had a trading volume of 13,933,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199,109. The company has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.14. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 320.50 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

About Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.