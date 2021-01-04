Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $18,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $625,823.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,088. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after buying an additional 126,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

