Insider Buying: The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Insider Buys 8,400 Shares of Stock

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) insider John Bates bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £49,728 ($64,969.95).

SGE opened at GBX 601.11 ($7.85) on Monday. The Sage Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 601.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 679.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 11.32 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 81.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

